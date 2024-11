Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua, Chairperson of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, and House Sergeant-at-Arms PMGen Napoleon Taas held a press conference at the House of Representatives media center in Quezon City on Friday. They addressed the implications of Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged overnight stay at the HOR compound to visit her chief-of-staff Zuleika Lopez, who is detained for contempt due to "undue interference" during a committee investigation into the Vice President's confidential funds. Analy Labor











