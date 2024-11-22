Hotel101 Global App users expected to double by year-end

Hotel101 Global, the global hotel expansion arm of the Philippine-based DoubleDragon Corporation, achieved its milestone of exceeding half a million registered users on its Hotel101 Global App.

DoubleDragon chairman Edgar Injap Sia II expects this number to double at the end of 2024 in every country it operates.

“By next year, we intend to complete Hotel101 Madrid, and we would start to build up HBNB App users towards another one million from the citizens of Spain, to be followed by another million users from Japan in 2026, then [the] United States,” he said.

Hotel101 Global App also anticipates reaching a million users, drawing from citizens across various countries, including the United Kingdom, UAE, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia.

“The HBNB App with self-check-in capabilities will provide Hotel101 customers with [a] seamless hotel experience starting from the time they book their rooms, to check in, all the way through to check out and settling the bill — all can be done in the HBNB App,” said Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

Expected to become the most efficient and user-friendly hotel app globally, HBNB aims to delight customers by providing an entirely predictable and consistent room concept, known as the “HappyRoom,” at all Hotel101 Global locations worldwide.

Hotel101 Global aims to achieve a target of 50,000 operating hotel rooms in the Philippines by 2050, which is expected to solidify DoubleDragon’s position as the largest hotel company in the country and elevate it to one of the top five hotel companies worldwide.

Customers planning to book a stay at Hotel101 can utilize dynamic pricing for room rates through the Hotel101 Global App, which adjusts prices based on real-time supply and demand for the chosen booking date.

DoubleDragon expects the Hotel101 Global App to surpass 1,000,000 registered users by the end of 2024, with at least 1 million users anticipated from Filipino, Spanish, Japanese, and American citizens as the initial countries with Hotel101 presence in the near term.

It also aims to accumulate 25 million registered users from citizens of 25 different countries in the medium term, with a long-term goal of exceeding 100 million registered users from citizens of 100 different countries.