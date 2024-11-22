Hopes high on Davao cagers

DAVAO CITY — Optimism will be high when Davao cagers see action in the boys’ 3x3 event of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa starting Sunday in Puerto Princesa City.

JProject Davao 3x3 head coach Rael Diaz said they are confident to defend their 3x3 title as they have the height and skills to slug it out with the best young players in the country.

Representing the city will be the students of Emmanuel School of Davao backed by former Senator Manny Pacquiao. The squad is composed of Francis Anthony Labaya, Elson Espinoza, Brent Justin Baldo and Andrie Balaga.

“We have the exact height and shooting advantage going into this year’s competition,” said Diaz, whose wards are part of the 287 athletes and 60 coaches that the city will be sending to the prestigious grassroots tournament organized by the Philippine Sports Commission

Aside from 3x3, Davao City will also be seeing action in archery, arnis, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesports, E-sports, futsal, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, judo, karatedo, kickboxing, kurash, lawn tennis, muay thai, pencak silat, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo,weightlifting and wushu.