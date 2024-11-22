Gov’t reviewing calls for BARMM poll suspension — Marcos

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday said the government is reviewing calls to suspend the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) elections scheduled for next year.

“Well, we are still studying it. Some of the local officials are saying because of the Supreme Court decision of separating Sulu from BARMM, maraming (there’s a lot of) implications in terms of the changes that have to be made,” Marcos told reporters during an ambush interview.

Marcos emphasized that the government is carefully evaluating the situation.

“Kung kaya natin – baka hindi natin kayang gawin by May of next year (If we can or maybe we cannot do this by May of next year),” he said.

The President cited the Supreme Court’s decision to exclude Sulu from the region, which necessitates revisions to BARMM’s Local Government, Administrative, and Electoral Codes.

“Marami tayong hindi nakita na naging unintended consequence ng decision ng Supreme Court. Kaya’t hangga’t maaari, gagawin namin na isasabay natin, pero kung hindi kaya mas mabuti na maging tama saka sa [ibabalik natin] tapos magkagulo lang (We didn’t foresee a lot of unintended consequences from the decision of the Supreme Court. That’s why, as much as possible, we will try to address them together, but if it's not feasible, it's better to do it correctly first and then revert it rather than causing chaos),” Marcos explained.

Calls for postponement

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero filed Senate Bill 2862 seeking to move the BARMM parliamentary election to 11 May 2026. Escudero said the Supreme Court rulings “provide a compelling reason to postpone the Bangsamoro regular elections given its legal implications of exclusion of Sulu from the autonomous region.”

At least 10 Basilan local chief executives have collectively supported the postponement, describing it as a “wise move.”

Meanwhile, the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) and Climate and Conflict Action (CCAA) have urged lawmakers from the Senate and House of Representatives to reconsider rushing the passage of a measure deferring the BARMM elections. They warned that postponement could negatively impact the peace process and destabilize the BARMM’s security.

Support from peace adviser

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. has expressed full support for Escudero’s measure. Galvez underscored the importance of giving the government enough time to address issues stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision to exclude Sulu from BARMM.