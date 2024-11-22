Fresh leadership seen fueling MPTC’s Asia blitz

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) has named Arrey A. Perez its new president and chief operating officer, replacing Rogelio “Babes” Singson.

MPTC Chairperson Manny V. Pangilinan announced the leadership transition on Friday.

Perez officially assumed the role on 20 November. Pangilinan, in turn, will concurrently serve as interim chairman and CEO of the firm.

Singson has indicated on several occasions his intention to retire and devote more time to his family.

Enhancing company approach

Perez, a former government official with over two decades of leadership experience, aims to enhance the company’s customer-centric approach to managing the company’s expressways.

He will also oversee MPTC’s growing toll road operations in Indonesia and Vietnam.

“I am committed to providing excellent quality of service to motorists and the commuting public using our expressways,” Perez said.

Perez previously served as president and CEO of Clark International Airport Corporation, where he led infrastructure projects to transform the Clark Civil Aviation Complex into a global civil aviation logistics hub.

As senior vice president for the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, he was instrumental in master planning and developing BCDA properties into thriving economic zones.

His appointment reflects MPTC’s goal of reinforcing its position as a leader in mobility and customer service across its infrastructure projects.

As the toll road development arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, MPTC oversees a broad portfolio, including CALAX, CAVITEX, North Luzon Expressway, NLEX Connector Road, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in Cebu.