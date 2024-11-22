First and biggest health and wellness festival for teachers takes off

In celebration of its 17th anniversary, Gabay Guro held the country’s first Health and Wellness Festival for Teachers, launching its new program pillar with mWell recently at the Ynares Sports Complex in Pasig City.

Teachers play a vital role in instilling values, inspiring dreams and laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow. Taking care of our teachers is taking care of our children, too. The Wellness Fest is a new initiative that underscores the importance of teachers’ holistic well-being, recognizing how vital mental and physical health are in enhancing educational success and empowering educators to thrive in their roles.

With the theme “Teachers Inspiring Change, Building the Country’s Future,” the GabayGuroWellness Fest not only entertained but also included new elements focused on teachers’ well-being. The event featured wearable wellness technology and gathered Lifestyle medicine doctors, fitness coaches, celebrity athletes in one big wellness festival for teachers.

Holistic teacher support

Gabay Guro’s Health and Wellness Fest was staged in cooperation with mWell, the country’s health and wellness mega app.

The festival provided teachers access to free health consultations, fitness sessions and wellness workshops. Beyond doctor consultation, the event aims to empower teachers with health and wellness services from mWell readily available anytime, anywhere with just few taps on the phone.

Central to the event were also interactive discussions on mental health, stress management, nutrition, and self-care — critical areas teachers often neglect due to the high pressures of their profession. Additionally, attendees explored experiential booths focusing on fitness, food and nutrition, wearables, mind health and telemedicine.

“Our teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future of our nation. And they must be at their best for our youth,” said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chairperson of GabayGuro, chief Finance, Risk and Sustainability officer of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and mWell president and chief executive. “Gabay Guro’s Wellness Fest is a vital first step in ensuring our teachers’ health and wellbeing is taken care of. Well makes sure that our teachers get access to a holistic wellness program — from doctor consultations, food and nutrition to preventive health solutions.”