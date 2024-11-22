Falcons fight for dear life

Game today:

(FilOil EcoOil Centre)

5:30 p.m. — Adamson vs Ateneo

Adamson University fights to keep its Final Four hopes alive against also-ran spoiler Ateneo de Manila University as the elimination round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament comes to a close today at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The 5:30 p.m. game weighs heavy for the Falcons with their semifinal dream on the line.

Adamson is perched at the fifth spot with a 5-8 win-loss record just behind University of the East (6-8), which is assured of at least a playoff for the last Final Four ticket in case of a tie at 6-8.

Falcons head coach Nash wants his squad to play to their strength to forge a sudden death against the skidding Red Warriors for the right to face twice-to-beat defending champion De La Salle University in the semis.

A loss would end Adamson’s season.

“Defensively, that’s our ticket. I think it’s no secret that our chance in this league is really playing tough defense, making it hard for the other opponents. Because we all know and we agree that they are all more talented than us,” Racela said.

“So, the only way to counter that really is to play really good defense.”

However, the Falcons would need to do a better job locking down on defense after getting beaten up by University of Santo Tomas (UST), 49-75, in their previous game.

While pressure is on the side of Adamson, the Blue Eagles are more relaxed with nothing more to lose after missing the Final Four for the first time in 11 years.

Ateneo, fresh from a 71-67 win over UE for a 4-9 card, is looking to end the season on a winning note.

The Blue Eagles beat the Falcons, 60-51, in the first round.

Second seed and twice-to-beat University of the Philippines and UST figure in the other semis pairing.