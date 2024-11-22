Ezypay’s GCash payment boosts user convenience

Filipinos now have easier access to subscription services as Ezypay, a fintech company specializing in recurring payments, partners with GCash and Xendit to launch the country’s first recurring payment integration.

The innovation allows consumers to automate payments for services such as fitness memberships, software subscriptions and more, transforming GCash from a one-time payment tool into a subscription-ready platform.

The integration with Xendit, a Southeast Asian payment gateway, further enhances GCash’s functionality, providing businesses with a seamless way to automate weekly or monthly payments.

“This collaboration expands the digital payment ecosystem for our software partners and their customers. Our integration supports subscription-based models in industries like fitness, leisure and SaaS, providing a frictionless payment experience,” Ezypay CEO James Foster said.

Recurring business

Meanwhile, Christian Reyes, general manager of Xendit Philippines, noted that recurring payments through GCash will help Filipino businesses operate more efficiently while offering customers greater ease and flexibility.

Ezypay’s system ensures compliance with stringent security standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), protecting user data and reinforcing trust among businesses and consumers.

Operating in the Philippines since 2014, the company now offers payment options that include Visa, Mastercard and GCash, catering to the needs of a digitally connected market.