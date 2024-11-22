Everyday first class in electrified comfort and innovation

ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia Philippines, is expanding the Kia Carnival lineup with a new electrified variant. The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV represents a major evolution for the brand’s longest-running nameplate in the country.
The new model features an advanced hybrid system that surpasses traditional powertrains. The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV delivers more dynamic performance, smoother acceleration, and a quieter, more refined ride — all while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.
Building on the Carnival’s legacy, this new electrified model offers Filipino families a true “Everyday First Class” experience with innovative technologies that elevate both comfort and convenience.
As part of Kia’s broader electrification journey, following the trailblazing EV6 and EV9, the new Carnival Turbo HEV brings eco-friendly performance into the spotlight. With its enhanced powertrain, the new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV combines the model’s signature versatility with an electrified, premium driving experience — setting a new standard for what an everyday family vehicle can be. Through this next chapter, Kia reinforces its push for electrified mobility, offering families a smarter, greener and more sophisticated way to travel.
“As Kia advances its electrification journey, the new Carnival Turbo HEV marks a significant step forward, combining luxury, efficiency and advanced hybrid technology. Offering Filipino families a more connected and dynamic driving experience with its spacious interior, cutting-edge safety features, and electrified performance, this milestone underscores Kia’s commitment to driving electric mobility and delivering innovative solutions to the Philippine market,” said Brian Buendia, chief executive officer of Kia Philippines.
The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid system, delivering a remarkable combined output of 245 PS and 367 Nm of torque — setting a new standard as the most powerful in its class and among mass-market models. Power is sent exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient performance.
Exclusive to the new variant, the Carnival Turbo HEV is also equipped with ventilated rear disc brakes, enhancing braking performance and cooling efficiency for a more stable and confident driving experience.
The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV maintains the same bold styling as the other variants with its distinctive Tiger Nose Grille but adds some flair with four-cube LED headlights, enhancing its sophisticated presence. It also retains the Star Map graphic rear LED lighting along with model-exclusive matte-finished 19-inch wheels that add an extra touch of distinction. Additionally, it is equipped with active aero flaps, optimizing aerodynamics for improved efficiency and a smoother ride.
The Turbo HEV variant has advanced features, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also retains a six-speaker sound system and offers various charging options, such as wireless charging and multiple 12-volt outlets. The cabin is further enhanced with a heads-up display, a digital interior rearview mirror, and a rotary-style shifter for a modern and unique driving experience. Acoustic paneling is also found on the new hybrid model which reduces road noise, ensuring a quieter ride, while the heated leather steering wheel provides added comfort.
Safety remains a key focus of the new Turbo HEV, featuring Kia’s DriveWise suite. This suite includes Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a 360-degree Surround View Monitor with sensors for enhanced awareness and safer maneuvers. In addition to these advanced systems, the MPV comes equipped with an 8-airbag system, front, rear, and side sensors, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, and ISOFIX anchors for child seat installation.
The Kia Carnival Turbo HEV will be available in all 40 Kia showrooms and dealerships nationwide starting 1 December with pre-selling already ongoing. Priced at P3,488,000, this new hybrid model combines luxury, performance, and electrified innovation, providing Filipino families with a smarter and first-class way to travel.
The new Kia Carnival variant is available in a range of stunning colors, including the striking Aurora Black Pearl, elegant Ceramic Silver, and the exclusive Ivory Silver. It also comes with a comprehensive standard warranty: five years or 160,000 km for the vehicle, a five-year warranty for the electric motor, and an 8-year warranty for the battery, providing peace of mind for years to come.
For information, visit https://www.kia.com/ph/main.html.