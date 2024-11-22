Everyday first class in electrified comfort and innovation

ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia Philippines, is expanding the Kia Carnival lineup with a new electrified variant. The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV represents a major evolution for the brand’s longest-running nameplate in the country.

The new model features an advanced hybrid system that surpasses traditional powertrains. The new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV delivers more dynamic performance, smoother acceleration, and a quieter, more refined ride — all while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency.

Building on the Carnival’s legacy, this new electrified model offers Filipino families a true “Everyday First Class” experience with innovative technologies that elevate both comfort and convenience.

As part of Kia’s broader electrification journey, following the trailblazing EV6 and EV9, the new Carnival Turbo HEV brings eco-friendly performance into the spotlight. With its enhanced powertrain, the new Kia Carnival Turbo HEV combines the model’s signature versatility with an electrified, premium driving experience — setting a new standard for what an everyday family vehicle can be. Through this next chapter, Kia reinforces its push for electrified mobility, offering families a smarter, greener and more sophisticated way to travel.