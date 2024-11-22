European Higher Education Fair returns

Filipinos seeking academic and professional opportunities in Europe have a chance to explore their options at the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) on 22 to 23 November 2024 at Robinsons Galleria.

The annual event brings together over 70 higher education institutions from across the European Union, offering a diverse range of programs from language courses to postgraduate studies.

EHEF 2024 — with the theme “Pathways to Success” —provides a platform for students, professionals, and educators to connect with representatives from European universities and learn about the benefits of studying abroad.

Throughout the two-day event, attendees can participate in informative talks, panel discussions, and workshops featuring EU ambassadors and Filipino alumni of the Erasmus+ program.

The Erasmus+ program, funded by the European Union, offers scholarships for studying, training, and volunteering in Europe. Filipino Erasmus+ alumni will share their experiences and insights, inspiring aspiring students to pursue their dreams abroad.

The fair will also feature interactive exhibits where attendees can directly engage with university representatives, ask questions, and learn more about specific programs.

By attending EHEF, Filipinos can gain a deeper understanding of the European higher education system, explore cultural exchange opportunities, and network with potential employers and academic institutions.