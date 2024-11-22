Enroll in gov’t insurance, farmers told

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has urged Filipino farmers and fishermen to enroll in various government insurance programs that would assist in their recovery from disasters.

Marcos made the call as he led in the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Award and Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage in Cabagan, Isabela on Friday.

The President emphasized the significance of insurance programs to protect the agricultural sectors’ sources of livelihood in times of calamities.

He said the farmers may avail of the insurance programs offered by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, including for the protection of farmers against losses arising from natural calamities, plant diseases, and pest infestation.

Further, he said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is expanding the insurance coverage for farmers and fisherfolk to ensure their preparedness and the protection of their crops during disasters.

Marcos cited the DA’s distribution of indemnity checks totaling almost P25 million to more than 1,000 insured farmers and fisherfolk affected by the recent tropical cyclones in Mindoro province.

In recognizing the crucial contribution of farmers and fisherfolk to the country’s food security, Marcos vowed the government would continue to provide them with assistance to uplift their lives and boost their agricultural income.

“The role you play is very important in the advancement of our agriculture, securing our food for every dining table and our development for our future. The national government is here, with the help of the local government, to find solutions to the challenges you are facing,” he said.