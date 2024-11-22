DPWH clears roads to Aurora

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has cleared some debris on roads leading to Aurora, allowing temporary access to and from the province.

Aurora District Engineer Roderick Andal provided updates on public structures affected by super typhoon “Pepito” and said that the previously impassable Maddela-Dinadiawan Road in Barangay Calaocan, Dipaculao and most sections of the Baler-Casiguran Road — blocked by landslides — are now one-lane, allowing temporary access.

He added that the full clearing of affected road sections is targeted for completion by the end of December 2024 to ensure these vital routes are safe and accessible for motorists.

Assistance from the DPWH Nueva Ecija Area Equipment Section has enabled the deployment of personnel and quick-response assets to clear debris and maintain accessibility to affected communities.

To recall, super typhoon “Pepito” brought torrential rains and strong winds that triggered massive landslides in Aurora’s mountainous areas, isolating barangays and disrupting the movement of goods and essential services.

Residents and travelers using the reopened sections are advised to exercise caution, as ongoing clearing operations may cause temporary disruptions. DPWH teams are monitoring slope stability in landslide-prone areas to prevent further incidents.