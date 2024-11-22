Dongfeng Motors arrives at Xentro Malls Marikina

Dongfeng Motors, in partnership with Xentro Malls, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newest dealership at Gil Fernando, Sto. Niño, Marikina City.
The grand opening features the most-awaited, cutting-edge car line-up of Dongfeng Motors.
The new dealership is in line with its dedication to rapidly increase the accessibility and reach of the Dongfeng cars through the Xentro Malls network, which now boasts of a network of 26 community malls and future developments in Luzon. Dongfeng Motors, hand-in-hand with Xentro Malls, aims to cater to the increasing demand in emerging cities and municipalities in and beyond Metro Manila.
As such, Dongfeng seeks to provide customers with a diverse range of cars for various lifestyles, especially now that the demand for quality EV and ICE options continues to grow in the country.
As of writing, the new dealership has sold 11 units of Nanobox, 2 units of MHero, and 1 unit of Forthing Friday even before the event was held.
With a wide range of vehicles from ICE, EV, to hybrid, DFM aims to address the varying car needs of the East Metro customers and their lifestyles.
At the heart of its offerings are the Forthing U-Tour and the Aeolus Mage.
The Forthing U-Tour, a ICE 1.5T gasoline car dubbed as “The Noble Companion.” It gives an elevated travel experience at an accessible price. It has a windbreaker-style front grille trim, multifunctional and ventilated middle row seats, 10.25”” smart dual screens, galaxy flowing LED headlights, and second row captain seats.
The Aeolus Mage, on the other hand, is a ICE 1.5T gasoline car designed to meet the needs of the adventurous crew. Dubbed as “The Adventure Ally” it’s your reliable friend who’s always down for a good time, shuttling everyone to their desired destinations, whether it’s a well-planned outing or a spur-of-the-moment adventure. It has a MachPower 1.5T engine, multifunctional steering wheel, and a crystal-designed Switch Style Electronic Shifter.
This new dealership is operated in partnership with Xentro Malls, a growing brand renowned for their community malls catering to fast-growing cities and municipalities, including Metro Manila, Rizal, Batangas, Bulacan, Isabela, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Albay, Mindoro and Cavite.
“We look forward to a very good partnership,” DFM managing director Atty. Albert Arcilla said. “We are very happy to represent Dongfeng motors not only because of the quality of the cars, but also because we know that we can provide the best service to our clients through our dealership partners… We continue to bring in new models from all the six different brands under the Dongfeng Manufacturing Group.”
“Ang Xentro Motors at DFM, naniniwala po ako na magko-complement kami dahil meron po tayong 32 malls existing nationwide. Marami po tayong mga kababayan na makikinabang dahil ito po ang future ng sasakyan,” XRC Mall Development chairman Alex Cruz said. “With Xentro Malls working with top brands in food and retail in the country, it is our vision to keep providing exciting options for our mall-goers across our community malls, including serving the automotive needs of Filipinos in emerging cities. We look forward to offering Dongfeng Motors and its many choices to our growing network.”
The DFM Management Group was represented by Atty. Albert Arcilla, its managing director and was attended by sales director Leah Avante and Victor Delarmente, Director for Dealer Development.
For more information about Dongfeng’s offerings and to experience the U-Tour and Mage cars firsthand, visit the new dealership in Marikina or check out Dongfeng’s official website.
Interested Dongfeng owners-to-be may also avail Xentro Motors’ in-house financing via the Golden Bridge Financing Corporation. Fast approval guaranteed.
DongFeng Motors is at Xentro Mall, Gil Fernando, Sto. Niño, Marikina City. For information, call 09777888547 or Facebook Page: Dongfeng Motors Marikina.