Dongfeng Motors arrives at Xentro Malls Marikina

Dongfeng Motors, in partnership with Xentro Malls, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their newest dealership at Gil Fernando, Sto. Niño, Marikina City.

The grand opening features the most-awaited, cutting-edge car line-up of Dongfeng Motors.

The new dealership is in line with its dedication to rapidly increase the accessibility and reach of the Dongfeng cars through the Xentro Malls network, which now boasts of a network of 26 community malls and future developments in Luzon. Dongfeng Motors, hand-in-hand with Xentro Malls, aims to cater to the increasing demand in emerging cities and municipalities in and beyond Metro Manila.

As such, Dongfeng seeks to provide customers with a diverse range of cars for various lifestyles, especially now that the demand for quality EV and ICE options continues to grow in the country.

As of writing, the new dealership has sold 11 units of Nanobox, 2 units of MHero, and 1 unit of Forthing Friday even before the event was held.

With a wide range of vehicles from ICE, EV, to hybrid, DFM aims to address the varying car needs of the East Metro customers and their lifestyles.

At the heart of its offerings are the Forthing U-Tour and the Aeolus Mage.

The Forthing U-Tour, a ICE 1.5T gasoline car dubbed as “The Noble Companion.” It gives an elevated travel experience at an accessible price. It has a windbreaker-style front grille trim, multifunctional and ventilated middle row seats, 10.25”” smart dual screens, galaxy flowing LED headlights, and second row captain seats.

The Aeolus Mage, on the other hand, is a ICE 1.5T gasoline car designed to meet the needs of the adventurous crew. Dubbed as “The Adventure Ally” it’s your reliable friend who’s always down for a good time, shuttling everyone to their desired destinations, whether it’s a well-planned outing or a spur-of-the-moment adventure. It has a MachPower 1.5T engine, multifunctional steering wheel, and a crystal-designed Switch Style Electronic Shifter.