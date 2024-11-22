DOLE released guidelines on 13th month payment

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) released on Friday the guidelines on 13th month payment.

In its Labor Advisory No. 13, the DOLE reminded employers that 13th month pay shall be paid to rank-and-file employees in the private sector regardless of their position, designation, or employment status, and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, provided that they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year.

Thirteenth month pay shall also be given to rank-and-file employees who are paid on a:

• piece-rate basis

• fixed or guaranteed wage plus commission

• those with multiple employers

• those who resigned

• were terminated from employment

• were on maternity leave

• and received salary differential

The minimum 13th month pay shall not be less than one-twelfth (1/12) of the total basic salary earned by an employee within a calendar year.

The DOLE said the 13th month pay shall be paid on or before 24 December.

The agency added that no request or application for exemption from payment of 13th month pay, or for deferment of its payment, shall be accepted and allowed.

It also reminded employers to make a report of their compliance through the DOLE

Establishment Report System at https://reports.dole.gov.ph/ not later than 15 January 2025.