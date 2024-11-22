Dokyumentado film fest gets personal with student docus

Student filmmakers focus on childhood experiences, both good and bad, in Set B of the documentaries lined up for Dokyumentado, the inaugural documentary film festival of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, which runs from 23 November to 7 December in FDCP cinematheques nationwide.
FDCP chair Jose Javier Reyes stressed the importance of documentary filmmaking “most especially at a time of information overload and alternative truths. The Film Development Council of the Philippines emphasizes the significance of this genre especially among the young in order to bring about a generation rich with thought, courage and dedication to the value of truth.”
In Ate Si Bunso, filmmaker Raphaela Dominguez sums up daily life, struggles, and joys of her family as they raise Andre, her eldest brother with autism. As the younger sister, Rapha recounts her thoughts, feelings, and musings about her brother and the relationship she has with him now that she ultimately comes to terms with the reality that she will be his guardian for life.
Mapúan filmmaker Angelica Llanera tells the story of her family’s experience in raising his brother who has Down Syndrome and how she took the role of being an older sister despite being the youngest in Ate Bunso. It won Best Documentary and Best Work on/by/for Children at the 35th Gawad Alternatibo Film Festival and was nominated for Best Short Film at the 47th Gawad Urian.
In Nanay Tatay directed by Antonio Agregado and produced by Angel Sampaga, four young adults probe into the absence of their parents while growing up. Old photos and video clips reveal how their parents’ absence in different aspects of their lives affected their upbringing, and how they processed different life experiences.
Meanwhile, in an abandoned house, three young people try to reminisce about their childhood lives and the community they were once part of in Remnants of The Lost Childhood directed by Belle Samson and produced by Yuan Amandy.
Nanay Tatay was awarded Special Jury Mention while “Remnants of the Lost Childhood” bagged the Special Jury Prize and Best Cinematography award in two different editions of the TAM DokyuFest, the student documentary festival of the Far Eastern University (FEU) Department of Communication.
A young girl reclaims her life after a year of rehabilitation, only to confront her past abusers in Mariposa directed by Melanie Faye and produced by Alecx Literal and Zairah Jimenez of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. It won Best Screenplay at the Las Vegas Filipino Short Film Festival last and was a short film finalist of the recent Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.
Dokyumentado’s Set B: Childhood Memories will be shown in FDCP Cinematheque Centers on 24 November, 1 p.m., and 27 November, 4:45 p.m. (plus talkback session with the filmmakers), Manila; 27 November and 4 December, 12:30 p.m., Negros; 29 November, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Iloilo; 29 November and 5 December, 5:30 p.m., Nabunturan; and 3 to 5 December, 3 p.m., Davao.
Apart from screening in FDCP Cinematheque Centres nationwide, Dokyumentado will also stream a curated lineup of documentaries at JuanFlix: The FDCP Channel.