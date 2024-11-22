Dokyumentado film fest gets personal with student docus

Student filmmakers focus on childhood experiences, both good and bad, in Set B of the documentaries lined up for Dokyumentado, the inaugural documentary film festival of the Film Development Council of the Philippines, which runs from 23 November to 7 December in FDCP cinematheques nationwide.

FDCP chair Jose Javier Reyes stressed the importance of documentary filmmaking “most especially at a time of information overload and alternative truths. The Film Development Council of the Philippines emphasizes the significance of this genre especially among the young in order to bring about a generation rich with thought, courage and dedication to the value of truth.”

In Ate Si Bunso, filmmaker Raphaela Dominguez sums up daily life, struggles, and joys of her family as they raise Andre, her eldest brother with autism. As the younger sister, Rapha recounts her thoughts, feelings, and musings about her brother and the relationship she has with him now that she ultimately comes to terms with the reality that she will be his guardian for life.