Davao agri-residence project launched

Continuing its mission to build sustainable and resilient communities in Mindanao, Damosa Land, Inc. unveiled Kahi Estates, its first agri-residential project in Davao City, which aims to promote wellness and a deeper connection with the environment through its design inspired by the Visayan word “Kahilom,” meaning peace and tranquility.

Kahi Estates will feature different architectural designs and green infrastructures, promoting urban farming and encouraging sustainable living among its residents.

“In Kahi Estates, we envision creating a residence where people can embrace sustainable living and better appreciate agriculture and the environment,” Damosa Land president Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said during the recent groundbreaking ceremony last 15 October.

“We want this new project to serve as a model not only for our future developments but also for other property developers aiming to adopt sustainable practices.”

Set for completion in October 2027, Kahi Estates will cover five hectares and offer 48 lots, designed in collaboration with Palafox Associates and inspired by the “Ecopolis” concept under the guidance of renowned architect Felino “Jun” Palafox, Jr., emphasizes a blend of the environment within a city.

With Kahi Estates, Damosa Land, Inc. and Palafox Associates aim to create an innovative community that enhances residents’ lifestyles and promotes environmental harmony through diverse designs and sustainable living practices.