Davao agri-residence project launched

Continuing its mission to build sustainable and resilient communities in Mindanao, Damosa Land, Inc. unveiled Kahi Estates, its first agri-residential project in Davao City, which aims to promote wellness and a deeper connection with the environment through its design inspired by the Visayan word “Kahilom,” meaning peace and tranquility.
Kahi Estates will feature different architectural designs and green infrastructures, promoting urban farming and encouraging sustainable living among its residents.
“In Kahi Estates, we envision creating a residence where people can embrace sustainable living and better appreciate agriculture and the environment,” Damosa Land president Ricardo “Cary” Lagdameo said during the recent groundbreaking ceremony last 15 October.
“We want this new project to serve as a model not only for our future developments but also for other property developers aiming to adopt sustainable practices.”
Set for completion in October 2027, Kahi Estates will cover five hectares and offer 48 lots, designed in collaboration with Palafox Associates and inspired by the “Ecopolis” concept under the guidance of renowned architect Felino “Jun” Palafox, Jr., emphasizes a blend of the environment within a city.
With Kahi Estates, Damosa Land, Inc. and Palafox Associates aim to create an innovative community that enhances residents’ lifestyles and promotes environmental harmony through diverse designs and sustainable living practices.
“Kahi Estates is built to exemplify how our environment shapes us. By embracing sustainability, green architecture, and innovation, we aim to provide not just homes but a way of life where residents connect with nature and live more responsibly,” Palafox, Jr. said.
“We’ve created a development that emphasizes generous green spaces, urban farming, and homes designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, setting a benchmark for future master-planned communities.”
Developments will include amenities such as a clubhouse and linear park for residents to enjoy while incorporating sustainable design elements such as eco-friendly homes, urban gardens for farm-to-table living, and rainwater harvesting systems with butterfly roofs for efficient water collection.
The agri-residential project prioritizes smart living by reducing energy consumption and integrating green infrastructure, featuring the retention of fruit-bearing trees, enhanced open spaces, shaded streetscapes, ecological restoration, and access to community farms and vegetable gardens.
“As a property developer, we believe that sustainable living isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity. By incorporating eco-friendly features and prioritizing community well-being, we’re not just building homes, but crafting a future where people can thrive in harmony with nature,” Lagdameo added.