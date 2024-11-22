Daniel Wellington launch brings timeless elegance to Phl

In his opening speech, Marketing Director Paolo Santos emphasized the brand’s global reach and its partnership with Watch Republic. “Daniel Wellington is present in 25 countries and is exclusively distributed by Watch Republic. We are excited to bring this timeless elegance to the Philippines,” Santos said.

Avinash Uttamchandani, General Manager of Newtrends International Corporation, highlighted the brand’s impressive growth in his closing remarks. “Daniel Wellington is one of the fastest-growing European watch brands. From zero to 250 million USD in revenue in just three years, its success is a testament to its universal appeal,” he noted.