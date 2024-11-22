Daniel Wellington launch brings timeless elegance to Phl

Daniel Wellington, renowned for its minimalist and timeless designs, has officially launched in the Philippines. The brand held an event on Friday, 22 November 2024, at Watch Republic, SM Mall of Asia, marking its entry into the local market. Its collection of watches and jewelry is now available in all Watch Republic branches nationwide.
In his opening speech, Marketing Director Paolo Santos emphasized the brand’s global reach and its partnership with Watch Republic. “Daniel Wellington is present in 25 countries and is exclusively distributed by Watch Republic. We are excited to bring this timeless elegance to the Philippines,” Santos said.
Avinash Uttamchandani, General Manager of Newtrends International Corporation, highlighted the brand’s impressive growth in his closing remarks. “Daniel Wellington is one of the fastest-growing European watch brands. From zero to 250 million USD in revenue in just three years, its success is a testament to its universal appeal,” he noted.
Daniel Wellington brings to the Philippines its iconic timepieces alongside a refined selection of jewelry, aiming to offer Filipinos a touch of timeless elegance.