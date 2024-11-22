Creamline tests Akari in Candon

Games today:

(Candon City Arena)

4 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Farm Fresh

6:30 p.m. — Akari vs Creamline

Ilocano fans are in for a treat as defending champion and crowd-darling Creamline battles solo lead-seeking Akari to highlight an exciting Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference double-header Saturday at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

Opening serve of the rematch of last season’s Reinforced Conference finale is set at 6:30 p.m. following the 4 p.m. curtain-raiser between Petro Gazz and Farm Fresh.

The Cool Smashers, looking to annex a fifth straight all-local crown, will come into the game as heavy favorites with a healthier skipper Alyssa Valdez back to lead the way.

Valdez, back after skipping two conferences due to nagging injuries, showed flashes of her vintage form despite limited minutes in Creamline’s 25-19, 25-22, 25-16, sweep of the Angels last week in Antipolo.

The three-time Most Valuable Player winner is sure to make up for scoring just four points in her season debut to give her legion of faithful up north trooping the game venue a memorable experience.

Despite parading a star-studded roster that also includes Jema Galanza, Michele Gumabao, Bernadeth Pons, Bea De Leon and setter Kyle Negrito, Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses is not taking the Chargers whom they beat convincingly in the winner-take-all import-laden tournament championship a few months back lightly.

“We have to prepare well for Akari. They’ve improved as a team and they have the height advantage. So, we need to be ready,” he said.

Creamline has all the reasons to do so.

Akari is on a two-game roll after running over Galeries Tower and ZUS Coffee for a share of the lead with Cignal and PLDT.

The Chargers following their breakthrough final appearance are playing with a lot of confidence especially with Alas Pilipinas standouts Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma reuniting with top hitter Ivy Lacsina, Grethcel Soltones and Eli Soyud.

“We all know how strong Creamline is. We just have to play our game and follow the system of coach Taka (Minowa),” said Lacsina, who will be the focal point of Akari’s offense.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz guns for a bounce back win and wiggle out of a three-way tie at 1-1 with ZUS Coffee and Chery Tiggo.