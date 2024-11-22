Chelsea Manalo: Fit, healthy, glamorous

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle is honored to have participated in Chelsea Manalo’s official send-off party to represent the Philippines in the highly-anticipated Miss Universe 2024 competition. The event, held at Hilton Manila, was a poignant occasion as Chelsea competed on the global stage held recently in Mexico.

Chelsea, a dedicated member of Surge Squad, credits the club as her indispensable fitness ally throughout her fitness preparations. In her YouTube series, In Her Shoes, she acknowledged Surge’s pivotal role in maintaining her physical and mental excellence in preparation for Miss. Universe.

Chelsea was awarded exclusive prizes totaling P180,000, when she won Miss Universe Philippines 2024, which included:1-year membership at Surge Fitness + Lifestyle, five months of Personal Training (PT) sessions, 10 FITin20 or EMS (Electro Muscular Stimulation) sessions, aSurge Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), post-workout healthy meals from Tasty Habit Café and a cash prize of P30,000.

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle, known as the “Premium Choice of the Elite” and the “Home of Champions,” has always been committed to empowering individuals to reach their full potential. Its mission is to create a nation of like-minded individuals who support and motivate each other, and improve not just their physical but their overall well-being, while providing a one stop welcoming facility with an inclusive environment, innovative lifestyle facilities and equipment.

Voltaire Valones, CX and PR manager of Surge, represented the fitness and lifestyle club at Chelsea’s send-off, expressing Surge’s unwavering support for her journey. “We are incredibly proud of Chelsea’s dedication and achievements. She carried the Philippine flag proudly during the recent holding of Miss Universe 2024 where her authenticity, grace and unwavering spirit showed.”

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle currently has nine branches with four more branches set to open next year. To try out Surge’s world-class facilities and services, visit surgefitnesslifestyle.com/.