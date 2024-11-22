Chavit Singson vows to champion agriculture, infrastructure in Sultan Kudarat

SULTAN KUDARAT — Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson pledged to prioritize agriculture and infrastructure development in Sultan Kudarat and the wider Mindanao region during a press conference at the Yellow Palace on 22 November 2024. The event was attended by Board Members Jose Remos Segura and John Reynan Kilayco.

Singson highlighted his legislative track record, particularly his work on Republic Act 7171, which allocated excise tax revenues to support tobacco farmers, improving their livelihoods significantly. "We implemented solar irrigation in my province, and farmers flourished. Sultan Kudarat's agricultural sector holds the same potential," he said.