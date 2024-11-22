SUBSCRIBE NOW
Chavit Singson vows to champion agriculture, infrastructure in Sultan Kudarat

"When I’m in the Senate, the first thing I will do is to prioritize the people. We need to help with the programs we have, like TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers)."
SULTAN KUDARAT — Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson pledged to prioritize agriculture and infrastructure development in Sultan Kudarat and the wider Mindanao region during a press conference at the Yellow Palace on 22 November 2024. The event was attended by Board Members Jose Remos Segura and John Reynan Kilayco.  

Singson highlighted his legislative track record, particularly his work on Republic Act 7171, which allocated excise tax revenues to support tobacco farmers, improving their livelihoods significantly. "We implemented solar irrigation in my province, and farmers flourished. Sultan Kudarat's agricultural sector holds the same potential," he said.  

Addressing infrastructure challenges, Singson underscored the importance of alternative energy solutions to address frequent power outages in Mindanao. "Electricity in Mindanao remains a pressing issue. Prioritizing alternative energy sources is essential to ensure uninterrupted power supply," he emphasized.  

Singson closed the event by outlining his vision for Mindanao's growth, promising to advocate for policies that attract more investments to the region if elected to the Senate. "I want to open Mindanao to more investments and unlock its full potential," he stated.  

