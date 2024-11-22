Celebrate the holidays at Savoy Hotel Manila

As 2024 draws to a close, Savoy Hotel Manila fills its halls with the vibrant magic of the holiday season, reflecting on a truly remarkable year. Loyal guests, good business performance, and prestigious awards have propelled us to extraordinary heights. These achievements fuel our passion for delivering world-class service and unforgettable experiences.

General manager Den Navarro captures the spirit of the season, saying:

“Let us bring the colors of Christmas to you. From our vibrant decorations to thoughtfully crafted festive offers, we are dedicated to creating holiday experiences that Guests will cherish.”

This holiday season, Savoy Hotel Manila invites you to celebrate in style. Whether you’re a traveler seeking a festive escape or a local looking to elevate your holiday traditions, our specially curated holiday room packages are designed to make your stay exceptional. Enjoy indulgent Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinner buffets, exclusive countdown passes and other delightful touches that create lasting memories.

The festive spirit extends beyond our walls. Our Feast on the Go party trays bring Savoy’s signature flavors to your table, while our Holiday Delight Christmas hampers and Yuletide Bakes and Cocktails make perfect gifts for loved ones. Whether you’re hosting an intimate gathering or a grand celebration, our culinary creations infuse joy and flavor into every moment.

As we count down to 2025, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences and upholding our dedication to hospitality. The coming year promises exciting opportunities to delight our guests, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to Savoy Hotel Manila.

This holiday season, let us take care of the details while you focus on creating cherished memories with loved ones. Celebrate with us, enjoy the vibrant colors of Christmas, and embrace the joy of the season. From all of us at Savoy Hotel Manila, we wish you a joyful holiday and a bright New Year!