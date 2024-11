Second from left, Atty. Leif Laigion Opiña, Vice Mayor of Cabuyao, Laguna, announced during a media forum on Friday, 22 November 2024, his intention to file graft and other criminal charges against Cabuyao Mayor Hain and the entire city council. Opiña alleges that the council rushed the approval of a P4 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines in 2023 without adhering to legal procedures. Analy Labor











