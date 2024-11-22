BuCor bans social media use in prisons

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr., in a move to enhance security and maintain professionalism within the bureau, has implemented a ban on the use of all social media platforms within all facilities across the country.





This directive comes just a day after the announcement of a no cellphone policy, underscoring a concerted effort to minimize potential distractions and protect the integrity of operations within correctional institutions.





In an addendum to his initial order, Catapang has instructed all superintendents, directors of operating prisons, and heads of offices to ensure adherence to these prohibitions.





He emphasized that any personnel found violating the new regulations regarding social media usage will face administrative sanctions.





To facilitate necessary communication, all personnel are permitted to use official BuCor emails, such as Gmail or Yahoo, thereby ensuring that essential correspondence can continue while upholding the institution's standards and security protocols.