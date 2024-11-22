Bong Go recognized as one of 10 outstanding senators

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was recently named one of the "Ten Outstanding Senators" by the Gawad Pilipino Lingkod Bayan Awards for his commitment to public service.

During a ceremony at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Tuesday, 19 November, Go expressed his gratitude, emphasizing his dedication to serving the Filipino people, especially those in need.

“This award is not just an honor for me but a reminder to continue being more hardworking, more dedicated, and to further strengthen my 'bisyo' of serving our fellow Filipinos, especially the hopeless and helpless,” Go said.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo sa ipinagkaloob nilang parangal bilang isa sa mga Outstanding Senators. With or without the award, tuluy-tuloy lang po ako sa pagseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino,” he added.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted his work to make healthcare more accessible, including the success of Malasakit Centers, which provide streamlined medical assistance. He also discussed his push for Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers to address long-term health issues across the country.

Beyond healthcare, Go has been a strong advocate for youth and sports development. As Chair of the Senate Committees on Sports and Youth, he reiterated his mantra: “Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit.” He remains committed to empowering young Filipinos through programs that support their talents and steer them away from vices.

The Gawad Pilipino Lingkod Bayan Awards recognizes exemplary public servants who have made significant contributions to the betterment of Filipino society, and Senator Bong Go’s inclusion in this prestigious list cements his legacy as a dedicated and compassionate leader.