Bong Go highlights collaborative efforts in Tuguegarao relief initiatives

Tuguegarao City—Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, collaborated with local leaders to deliver much-needed aid and support to vulnerable sectors of the city. The initiative underscored his commitment to uplifting indigent residents and advocating for programs that prioritize the needs of marginalized communities.
Relief operations were held at the People’s Gymnasium and gymnasiums in Barangays Libag and Annafuan, where 135 beneficiaries received snacks, vitamins, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs from Go’s team. Additional financial assistance was provided in partnership with Mayor Maila Ting-Que and the local government.
During his message on 21 November, Go encouraged beneficiaries to use the assistance wisely and assured them of the government’s continued efforts to improve their well-being.
“Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok, nandito kami upang maglingkod at tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Huwag kayong mawawalan ng pag-asa, dahil kasama ninyo kami sa bawat hakbang patungo sa mas magandang kinabukasan,” Go said.
As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also offered medical assistance to residents in need, urging them to visit the Malasakit Center at Cagayan Valley Medical Center.
The Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop integrating various government agencies, has been instrumental in aiding over 15 million indigent patients since its inception in 2018. Its institutionalization through Republic Act No. 11463, sponsored by Go in 2019, has expanded its reach, with 166 centers now operational nationwide.
“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go emphasized.
Go reiterated his dedication to championing initiatives that ease the lives of Filipinos, saying, “Maraming salamat sa inyong tiwala at suporta. Bilang inyong lingkod, patuloy akong magsusumikap na isulong ang mga programa at proyekto na makapagpapagaan ng inyong buhay.”
The relief efforts in Tuguegarao reflect Go’s broader commitment to addressing the immediate needs of Filipinos while working with local leaders to create long-term solutions for their well-being.