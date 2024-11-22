Black showers Lina with rave reviews

San Beda University big man Bismarck Lina is making the most of his first Final Four stint in the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

Lina said he is repaying the coaches’ patience with him as he spent the majority of the first round recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 11.28 points and 6.5 rebounds in nine games for San Beda and he said a big part of his development was because of team consultant Norman Black.

“This opportunity is like my second chance in my college career. I’m not wasting it,” Lina said.

“My moves inside the post have been refined because we are guided by Coach Norman Black.”

The former University of the Philippines big man had his best game for San Beda in their 79-65 win over Arellano University last 12 October where he dropped 20 points.

Black likes Lina’s way of attacking inside the paint, especially as the Red Lions have another big man apart from team captain Yukien Andrada to match up against Allen Liwag of College of Saint Benilde in their Final Four game today at the Cuneta Astrodome at 2:30 p.m.

“He gives us size. He’s a big guy and he gives us a point of attack on the post. It’s an extra weapon to diversify our offense and it gives us an opportunity to attack inside the paint,” said Black, who first played as an import in the Philippine Basketball Association before gaining traction as a tactician.

“It was only midway through the league we really got him to 100 percent and joining practices every day. It’s pretty obvious he’s a good low-post player. He’s a decent rebounder for his size and he can score the basketball, particularly inside the lane.”