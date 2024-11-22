Binay slams solon over ‘intimidation’

Makati Mayor Abby Binay blasted Senator Alan Peter Cayetano for allegedly using his position to intimidate national government officials, saying that the lawmaker should be “man enough” to admit that Taguig has failed to match the health services provided by Makati to EMBO residents.

This comes after the senator berated Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Ted Herbosa for allegedly failing to extend health services to residents in 10 EMBO barangays — which the Supreme Court ruled last year that the barangays fall under the political jurisdiction of Taguig.

Binay also urged national government agencies to conduct an inspection of the public facilities in Taguig and release their findings to the public after personnel of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources conducted inspections of Ospital ng Makati and University of Makati but did not find any violation.

The DENR inspection was prompted by remarks made by Cayetano during the agency’s budget hearing.

“In the interest of fairness, we ask the concerned national agencies to also conduct an inspection of Taguig Hospital, Taguig University and other public facilities of Taguig and make public their report,” Binay said.

She also mayor questioned the senator for holding the Health Secretary responsible for caring for the health of EMBO residents.

“That is the responsibility of Taguig,” Binay said, adding that Taguig has repeatedly declared it is capable of providing EMBO residents the same health services provided by Makati.

The mayor also reminded Cayetano that it is the responsibility of Taguig — not the DoH — to provide free medicine to EMBO residents.