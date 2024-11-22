Benilde Deaf School lauds junior high graduates

The Benilde Deaf School (BDS), the pioneer bilingual-bicultural program for Deaf high school students in the Philippines, has recently moved up its third batch of junior high (Grade 10) graduates.

The scholars of the batch are comprised of Kayesha Bucog, Sean Lewis Cruz, Alessandra Encarnacion, Gaiesa Gonzales, Katrien Kho and Athea Gellian Peniero.

Leading the graduates were Peniero and Kho who finished with honors.

The institution likewise bestowed the Leadership Award on Encarnacion, who has demonstrated exemplary skills in motivating others and assisting in the organization of projects that have contributed to the betterment of the school and the community.

BDS Program Coordinator Liezel Reyes shared that Encarnacion served as an exceptional example to the lower-grade students.

“She followed not only the school rules and policies, but also exhibited calm and level-headedness when leading others during activities,” Reyes stated. “She is well-respected by her schoolmates, and similarly, she respects them.”

Five out of six scholars are now set to pursue their academic journey at the Benilde Senior High School (SHS) under the General Academic Strand (GAS).

The ceremony was held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum in the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Pasay.

Inaugurated in 2018, BDS develops and strengthens the identity of Deaf students and prepare them for college life and future careers.

Driven to provide quality education and better learning access to Deaf students, the secondary education institution follows an enhanced curriculum with special subjects such as Deaf Studies and Filipino Sign Language (FSL) in addition to those mandated by the Department of Education (DepEd).

To change and instill language and identity, the school advocates the use of FSL, the natural language of Deaf Filipinos, as the primary language of instruction in the classroom, with written English and Filipino as secondary languages.

All students are guided under the mentorship of licensed Deaf professors and master’s degree holder educators from institutions here and abroad. The school has likewise tapped experts in their respective fields.

Benilde SHS and BDS Principal Michael Lewis Ong believes that providing an avenue for Deaf children and young adults is vital for their development as members of society. He shared that with proper support, BDS students have proven that they can achieve academically.

“The Deaf have the right to receive the same level of education as their hearing peers,” he stressed. “Investing in their education ensures a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse society where all individuals have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Ong encouraged the BDS graduates to celebrate their triumphs with their loved ones and reminded them to not lose sight of the bigger picture.

“You have all been equipped to maximize your capabilities in the endeavors you wish to pursue,” he shared. “Allow the persistence, dedication, and faith that carried you this far, to carry you even further!”

“I am eager to see how high you can all soar, and I hope that you will all one day be champions and advocates for the Deaf community and Deaf culture,” he added. “In the words of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, ‘If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough.’ Congratulations, and fly!”

BDS is now accepting applicants for Grades 7 and 8 for the Academic Year 2025 to 2026. Scholarships are available.

For more information, visit benilde.edu.ph/benilde-deaf-school.