BARMM governors join calls on poll reset

General Santos City — The governors of Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi and Maguindanao del Norte in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have jointly called for the postponement of the May 2025 BARMM parliamentary elections.

In a recent joint statement, Governors Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Jim Hataman Salliman of Basilan, Abdulraof Macacua of Maguindanao del Norte and Yshmael Sali of Tawi-Tawi implored Congress to enact bills resetting the elections to 11 May 2026.

“We, the undersigned, implore the Philippine Congress to heed our call and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to the peace process and the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people by swiftly enacting the bills resetting the BARMM parliamentary elections to 11 May 2026,” said the statement.

“This act of legislative responsibility is not just a political decision, it is an act of justice, a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to building a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Bangsamoro for all,” it added.