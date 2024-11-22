Bachmann, Reyes grace Plaridel golfest

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairman Felix Reyes will lead the ceremonial tee-off at the 8th Samahang Plaridel Golf 2024 Tournament, set for Tuesday, 26 November at the Villamor Air Base Golf Club. Tee-off begins at 6 a.m.

This year’s tournament is organized by the Association of Philippine Journalists Samahang Plaridel Foundation Inc. and sponsored by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, PSC, PAGCOR, PCSO, Rizal Park Hotel, Construction Workers Solidarity Partylist and JD Legaspi Construction.

Additional support comes from Senate President Chiz Escudero, Senator Win Gatchalian and other government officials, as well as corporate sponsors like ICTSI, Metro Pacific Investment, Grab, SOGO Hotel and several others.

A Jetour Ice Cream electric vehicle, a Segway e-scooter, and P100,000 in cash from Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan will be awarded for a hole-in-one.

Exciting prizes, including raffle giveaways, will be available during the event, which aims to raise funds for Samahang Plaridel’s various projects.

Samahang Plaridel president Evelyn Quiroz emphasized that the 18-hole golf event is designed to foster goodwill and camaraderie among golfing journalists and their friends. “We hope media golfers can gather for a friendly round of golf to unwind from our stressful day at work,” Quiroz said.