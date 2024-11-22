Are you stressed?

Most people do not realize that their stress levels are far too high. Neither are they aware of the fact that consistently high stress levels can pose major health risks. It is time to understand this malady that plagues everyone in the 21st century.
The signs
You may dismiss these signs as something that is normal. However, if they recur with frequency, then you should consider taking better charge of your health.
•Headaches
•Digestive problems like indigestion, flatulence and tummy aches
•Insomnia, restless sleep
•Fatigue
•Anxiety
•Mood swings
•Dizziness
•Body aches and pain
•Poor appetite
•Memory problems
•Chest pain
•Nausea
•Difficulty breathing
•High blood pressure
•Weight gain or loss
Quiet stress
Unexpressed emotions can cause a kind of emotional paralysis. The best remedy for this is not to keep your feelings bottled up. This will give you a feeling of “being stuck.”
Therefore, it may appear that things are under control by you because your frustrations and anger have not been allowed to express themselves. But constant repression of deep feelings may go deeper and manifest in many ways such as physical pain or illness.
Another common condition that has surfaced in recent times is overthinking. It is called in simple terms as the state of being anxious about the future. Thus, this fear of tomorrow ends up sabotaging the present for a person who is filled with “What-If’s” and worries.
What to do:
•Breathe -— do your mindful breathing.
•Be aware of yourself. Look at yourself and understand the state of panic you are in.
•Take a closer and more objective look at the problem.
•Accept the fact that you either can or cannot control the situation.
•Connect with your feelings. Do not judge yourself.
•Take a break — Do something different.
•Meditate and do mindful breathing.
•Devise a coping strategy — For example: Call a friend, talk to your parents, seek advice from your counselor.
•Get physical through exercise, dancing, basketball, etc.
•Do things that mean a lot to you whether it is a lunch out with your best friends, taking up a new hobby or doing charity work.
•Try music therapy.
•Have a massage.
•Have some Ashwagandha, an ancient remedy with almost instant “feel good” effects.
•Center yourself. Look across the room at one object you can focus on in order to distract yourself.
•Have some calming teas like chamomile, ginger, peppermint.
Affirmation: I banish stress in my life beginning today.
Love and Light.