Are you stressed?

Quiet stress

Unexpressed emotions can cause a kind of emotional paralysis. The best remedy for this is not to keep your feelings bottled up. This will give you a feeling of “being stuck.”

Therefore, it may appear that things are under control by you because your frustrations and anger have not been allowed to express themselves. But constant repression of deep feelings may go deeper and manifest in many ways such as physical pain or illness.

Another common condition that has surfaced in recent times is overthinking. It is called in simple terms as the state of being anxious about the future. Thus, this fear of tomorrow ends up sabotaging the present for a person who is filled with “What-If’s” and worries.