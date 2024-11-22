AI advent opens doors for Gogolook

Phone call identity checker Gogolook is exploring the integration of Artificial Intelligence, particularly Generative AI (Gen AI), to enhance and simplify its popular mobile app, Whoscall, according to an executive of the company.

Mel Migriño, regional director for Information Security and Alliances and Philippines country head at Gogolook, also discussed the company’s commitment to listening to customer feedback.

“We have been very active in gathering feedback from our customers. We also conduct technology scanning to stay updated on the latest trends and emerging technologies that we believe could eventually be integrated into the overall features of Whoscall,” Migriño told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“With the advent of AI, specifically Gen AI, we are exploring how to adapt these features to further simplify Whoscall,” she added.

From August 2023 to August 2024, the Philippines recorded nearly 4 million scam text messages and over 400,000 fraudulent calls, according to data from Whoscall, in partnership with the government’s Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC).

Spam also rising

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in spam communications, with over 42 million spam SMS and 6.6 million spam calls during the same period.

The Whoscall app integrates a range of advanced features, including caller identification, call blocking, spam detection and URL scanning. Powered by a vast database and sophisticated algorithms, these tools provide users with a powerful defense against fraudulent calls, spam messages and harmful links.

Furthermore, Whoscall features community-driven approach, which allows users to report suspicious numbers and contribute to a collective effort in identifying and stopping fraud.

According to Migriño they are in collaboration with CICC in order to verify the reports.

Migriño also discussed the various challenges involved in developing a mobile app like Whoscall, placing a particular emphasis on the importance of complying with local cybersecurity and data protection regulations.

She stressed that adhering to these legal frameworks in different countries is essential for ensuring the app’s security and legitimacy.

Another significant challenge, according to Migriño, is the shortage of skilled professionals, a gap that continues to hinder progress in many technology businesses.

When it comes to optimizing Whoscall’s performance, Migriño shared that the app has been designed to be lightweight and user-friendly. The development team focused on minimizing storage requirements and ensuring the app operates efficiently without draining the phone’s battery.

Looking to the future, Migriño said that Whoscall plans to roll out new features by early 2025, continuing its commitment to innovation and user safety.