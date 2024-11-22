Additional Las Piñas congressional districts eyed

Incumbent Las Piñas City councilors Mark Anthony Santos and Henry Medina has recently filed a council resolution requesting the House of Representatives to create a second legislative district in the city.

Santos believes that creating another congressional district would amplify the voice of Las Piñas residents in the national arena.

Las Piñas, which became the 10th city in Metro Manila in 1997, now has a population of over 600,000, exceeding the 250,000-person threshold required for an additional district under the Philippine Constitution.

Currently, Las Piñas has two districts for electing city councilors but only one congressional district. The councilors argue that this disparity limits the city’s representation in Congress.

Santos and Medina also contended that a second district would accelerate the city’s growth and development.