Aboitiz partners with MisOr LGU for ELEVATE AIDA Program

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, and Aboitiz Foundation, in collaboration with the non-government organization Connected Women and the local government unit of Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental, are seeking to uplift local women through technology-related livelihood opportunities via the ELEVATE AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) program.

First to be implemented in Misamis Oriental, ELEVATE AIDA will pave the way for the free training of 50 women on data annotation and other digital skills to equip them for possible remote work opportunities.

The Memorandum of Agreement for ELEVATE AIDA was signed by Laguindingan Mayor Diosdado Obsioma, Connected Women CEO Agnes Gervacio, and witnessed by Aboitiz InfraCapital Senior Assistant Vice President for Communications and Branding Arline Adeva, and Aboitiz Foundation Impact Lead for Jobs Gero Torres.

In his message, Mayor Obsioma thanked AIC, Aboitiz Foundation, and Connected Women for allowing Laguindingan residents—particularly the women—to learn new digital skills and make them eligible for online work opportunities to help increase their household income while fulfilling their responsibilities at home.

"Bringing ELEVATE AIDA here reflects our commitment to inclusive growth by empowering women in Laguindingan to step into the digital workforce. Together with our partners, we are bridging gaps and opening doors for sustainable opportunities that can uplift families and communities," Adeva said.

Gervacio emphasized the transformative potential of the program, "This is more than just digital skills training; it’s about creating pathways for women to thrive in a digital-first economy."

The signing was followed by a program orientation where nearly 60 full-time housewives and unemployed young women from Barangays Moog, Kibaghot, and Liberty were briefed about the requirements and the process of application, screening, and online training. All qualified applicants will receive an allowance during the online training.