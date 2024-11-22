A pork expedition

To improve relations and increase prospects in the Philippine market, a high-level delegation of Chilean pork exporters and industry leaders is scheduled to land on Manila next week.

A special networking lunch held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manila will be the visit’s high point.

The event aims to promote Chilean pork and build beneficial relationships between Chilean exporters and important figures in the Philippine meat industry.

It will begin with an informative presentation on the Chilean pork sector, providing important details on the nation’s production capacity, export data, and the strict standards that Chilean pork producers maintain.

Participants will discover Chile’s dedication to upholding top-notch methods in the production of pork, with a particular emphasis on sustainability, food safety and biosecurity.

The attendees will be treated to an entertaining culinary demonstration after the presentation, which will highlight the way Chilean pork blends in perfectly with Filipino food.

The interactive portion will showcase Chilean pork’s potential as a high-end complement to the many and cherished tastes of Filipino cuisine while giving guests a personal taste of its adaptability and flavor.

As they engage with Chilean pork meat exporters, attendees will savor a well-planned tasting session that includes a variety of delectable and adaptable hog dishes.

The networking lunch is expected to attract a distinguished and diverse audience, including the Ambassador of Chile to the Philippines Mr. Álvaro Jaras, local authorities, as well as importers, distributors, retailers, and other key professionals from the Philippine meat industry.

In addition to the culinary showcase, the event will serve as a platform for networking, where business leaders and industry experts from both nations can discuss opportunities for collaboration, trade, and the future of the pork export market in the Philippines.

Through this initiative, Chilean pork exporters aim to position themselves as a trusted partner in the Philippine meat industry, emphasizing their commitment to quality, sustainability and food safety — values that are sure to resonate with Filipino consumers and businesses alike.

ChilePork is the brand that represents Chile’s pork exporters.

Its objective is to position the pork industry and its products in Asian markets.

ChilePork’s promotional activities have helped rank Chile as the world’s fifth biggest pork-exporting country (according to the USDA ranking) and have shown it to be a reliable supplier that enjoys international recognition.

As part of its international marketing efforts, ChilePork organize various promotional activities in order to further develop its relationships with existing clients and identify potential importers.