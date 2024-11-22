A gateway to seamless living

It pays to always think ahead for your family’s future.

Empire East’s Little Baguio Terraces is now a step closer to homebuyers with Pag-IBIG’s financing assistance.

On 7 December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gym Area, Little Baguio Terraces Tower 3, the following services will be offered to clients: Pag-IBIG Financing Consultations and Applications, Check Submissions, Payment Restructuring Assistance, Document Submissions and Miscellaneous Fee Payments.