A gateway to seamless living

It pays to always think ahead for your family’s future.
Empire East’s Little Baguio Terraces is now a step closer to homebuyers with Pag-IBIG’s financing assistance.
On 7 December from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gym Area, Little Baguio Terraces Tower 3, the following services will be offered to clients: Pag-IBIG Financing Consultations and Applications, Check Submissions, Payment Restructuring Assistance, Document Submissions and Miscellaneous Fee Payments.
The Little Baguio Terraces is a four-tower development nestled along the main street of N. Domingo in San Juan City. The property, spanning 8,000 sq.m., is also between the stations of J. Ruiz and Gilmore Avenue of the LRT-2.
In terms of recreational amenities, guests can enjoy the 14-meter lap pool, Kiddie pool, Outdoor spa, Paved sunbathing deck, Children’s playground, Jogging path and Fitness gym.
LBT is near schools, shopping centers, leisure hubs, and medical institutions. A stone’s throw away is the Greenhills Shopping Center, Ortigas CBD, Araneta Center and Tomas Morato. Schools such as the University of the East, University of Santo Tomas, St. Paul University, Immaculate Conception Academy, Xavier School and La Salle Green Hills are also accessible.
Hospitals within reach are UERM Hospital, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, The Medical City and St. Luke’s Quezon City.
Bold visions
Local developer Empire East has created unparalleled developments through its bold visions of what a true home is for Filipinos.
Since its founding in 1994, Empire East has catered to the middle-income real estate market, further embodying three decades of valuable insights: Strategic Expansion and Market Leadership, Breakthrough Innovative Concepts and Championing Sustainable Living and Authentic Experiences.
Today, the company is expanding into the upscale luxury market, continually enhancing the quality of its projects with Empire East Highland City, The Paddington Place, Mango Tree Residences, Kasara Urban Resort Residences, The Rochester, Pioneer Woodlands, Little Baguio Terraces and San Lorenzo Place.