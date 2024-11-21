‘Wonder Boy’ struts stuff in Tijuana

The quest for a world title shot next year for unbeaten super-bantamweight Carl Jammes Martin continues as he meets Ruben Tostado on 30 November in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will be Martin’s second straight fight on Mexican soil and it forms a vital part of the plan by his American representative Senn Gibbons to stay active in anticipation of a “massive 2025.”

Ranked No. 7 by the International Boxing Federation and No. 2 by the World Boxing Organization, Martin, 25, relocated to Las Vegas from Lagawe, Ifugao, several months ago.

Armed with a 29-0 win-loss card with 19 knockouts, Martin crushed Anthony Salas in his first foreign appearance last September in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Gibbons said Martin will spend the holidays in the Philippines and should be back in America in the first week of February.

Last time he fought in the Philippines, the southpaw Martin, nicknamed “Wonder Boy,” mauled Thailand’s Chaiwat Buakrathok.

Meanwhile, ex-world champion Mark Magsayo returns to action on 14 December against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Magsayo packs a 26-2 ledger with 17 knockouts and is rated No. 3 by the World Boxing Council, No.5 by the World Boxing Association and No. 5 as well by the International Boxing Federation and No. 4 by the World Boxing Organization.