Women leaders exude charisma — Cabral

Taytay, Rizal Vice Mayor Sophia “Pia” Cabral has debunked the notion that female leaders are less effective than their male counterparts, stating that both can be competent public servants.

“When they say ‘female,’ it seems like there are so many limitations or restrictions in some ways,” Cabral said in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show Straight Talk.

She added, “So, I think the charisma of being a woman, although everyone has charisma, there’s something unique about a woman’s charisma. It’s not like with men where there are many requirements.”

A first-term municipal vice mayor, Cabral began her public service career at 15 when she served as chairperson of the Sangguniang Kabataan and later as a municipal councilor.

She emphasized that female leaders can make independent decisions and stand up for what is right, just as men do. “Not all the time we can say yes, we can also say no,” Cabral said. “They say that when a woman is in a position, she just follows along, but for me, I can say no.”

“Whenever I want, I can say no because there will be instances where — I’m not sure how to say this — sometimes, they think that when you’re a woman, if you’re invited to do something, it’s okay for you to just go along to get along,” she said. “But for me, you need to stand firm that when you say no, it really means no.”

Cabral clarified that questioning projects in the Sangguniang Bayan does not mean opposing them; rather, it ensures that funds are used properly.