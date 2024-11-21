Who you gonna call?

The fast-approaching new year promises to be a slam-bang year for Philippine boxing.

For one, the very first major world title fight involving a Filipino could be against the Puerto Rican star Oscar Collazo, the unified World Boxing Organization (WBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight titlist.

A few days ago, Collazo annexed the WBA strap after demolishing Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong in seven rounds in Riyadh.

Then, the brash Collazo made his intentions clear by declaring that his mission is to become the first undisputed champion from the island nation.

If he sticks to that and decides not to entertain choice defenses, he will end up tangling with either Melvin Jerusalem or Pedro Taduran.

Jerusalem is the holder of the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt while Taduran possesses the International Boxing Federation jewels in the talent-laden 105-lb class.

As to who winds up securing a showdown with Collazo is a mystery as of this time although it is likewise obvious that Jerusalem and Taduran are both drooling over the prospects of facing off with the guy many consider as the top dog in the division.

The key here is going to be American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who has negotiating powers over Jerusalem and Taduran.

Of course, it is up to Collazo and his promoter — the Oscar De La Hoya-owned Golden Boy Promotions — to decide who to pick as foe.

Actually, Collazo and Jerusalem share a history.

It was Collazo who stopped Jerusalem to become the WBO champion in May last year.

But Jerusalem has vastly-improved from that misfortune and knows what to do in case he gets a chance to exact payback.

The first time they met, Jerusalem arrived in Southern California less than ten days before the fight.

Jet-lagged and all, Collazo easily disposed of the fatigued and sleep-deprived Filipino en route to snatching the WBO crown.

Jerusalem bounced back from that setback and went on to win the WBC championship last March in Nagoya where he stunned Yudai Shigeoka.

In his first defense two months ago, Jerusalem scored a first-round knockdown and outclassed mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico for a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision.

Taduran, meanwhile, was supposed to defend against Chinese Zhu Dianxing this Saturday in Jeju Island, Korea.

But the promoter encountered sponsorship problems and was forced to cancel the fight.

Taduran said he will still be reporting to the gym to ensure that he stays in active duty.

“In case we get a call to fight Collazo, we won’t have a hard time getting into shape,” Taduran said.

Keeping fingers crossed that Collazo’s camp stays true to its word that unifying all the belts is tops on the priority list.

In the end, whoever secures that Collazo clash will have his hands full.