Ultras, Green Oilers renew rivalry

FEU DN Steel and La Salle EcoOil face off for the first time since their V-League Collegiate Challenge title clash last month with the much-anticipated rematch for a crucial victory to strengthen their semifinal bids in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference.

Game time is set for 4 p.m. today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Ultras and Green Oilers have impressed in their debut seasons in the country’s premier men’s volleyball league with the former winning its first six matches, and the latter sweeping its first four games.

However, both teams recently suffered their first losses, with the Green Oilers falling to the Cignal HD Spikers in three sets and the Ultras bowing to the Criss Cross King Crunchers in four.

Despite these setbacks, both teams remain firmly in contention for a semis slot, making their matchup pivotal. A victory for FEU (6-1), which defeated La Salle in straight sets to claim the V-League title, will guarantee the Ultras at least a tie for the final semis berth.

Meanwhile, the Green Oilers (4-1) are aiming to join the HD Spikers and King Crunchers in second place.

Other teams in the race include Savouge (4-2) and PGJC Navy (4-3), who are also eyeing semifinal spots.

The Ultras will conclude their elimination round schedule against the powerhouse HD Spikers on Sunday. Leading FEU’s charge are league top scorer Dryx Saavedra, along with spikers Mikko Espartero and Jelord Talisayan.

The Green Oilers, on the other hand, will rely on seniors Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao.

In the 6 p.m. main event, the HD Spikers are heavily favored against the young VNS squad, which totes a 3-4 record.

Cignal has been dominant, winning its last four games after an unexpected defeat to Savouge. Meanwhile, the Griffins kept their slim semifinal hopes alive with victories over the Chichi DHTSI Titans and D’Navigators.