UK reaffirms support for Philippine typhoon recovery with £1 million aid during Ilocos Norte visit

As part of his visit to Ilocos Norte, Andrew Bowes, Political Counsellor of the British Embassy in Manila, highlighted the United Kingdom’s commitment to assisting the Philippines in its recovery efforts following a series of devastating typhoons.

The British government has pledged £1 million (approximately PHP 74.14 million) to provide critical humanitarian assistance to those affected by the successive typhoons, including Typhoon Kristine and Typhoon Pepito.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction of homes and livelihoods brought about by these typhoons,” said British Ambassador Laure Beaufils. “The UK government stands beside the people affected by the devastating impact of the recent typhoons in the Philippines.”

The funding will be channeled through key organizations, including the World Food Programme, to deliver cash assistance that will help communities meet immediate needs and rebuild their livelihoods. UNICEF will also receive support to provide essential water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities, particularly in flood-hit areas like the Bicol region, where safe drinking water and improved waste management are critical to reducing health risks.

The assistance is set to begin reaching affected communities over the weekend of 23 November, augmenting ongoing government relief efforts.

In addition to the £1 million bilateral aid, the UK has mobilized centrally managed funds to address the crisis. These include £595,000 from the “Start Ready” fund for emergency response in Cagayan, CHF 900,000 from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Disaster Response Emergency Fund for Philippine Red Cross operations, and $3.5 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to bolster UN-led relief efforts.

Bowes emphasized that the British Embassy is committed to serving not just Manila but the entire Philippines. “The Embassy’s work extends beyond Manila to the provinces,” he said, noting that his visits to regions like Ilocos Norte aim to bring the British Government closer to the people. He stressed the importance of engaging with Local Government Units to strengthen ties and foster collaboration, paving the way for more effective assistance and partnership in addressing local challenges.