The White Room Gallery showcases art and gratitude in "Spirit of Thanksgiving"

Quezon City – Marking the end of a vibrant year, The White Room Gallery presents "Spirit of Thanksgiving," an exhibition celebrating the intersection of art, technology, and community. The showcase features works by resident artists alongside esteemed and emerging guest creators, highlighting themes of gratitude, reflection, and the transformative power of art.
Reflecting on the gallery’s mission, Innotech Center Director Leonor Magtolis-Briones shared: “One and a half years ago, Innotech established The White Room Gallery as part of its advocacy that science, technology, and the humanities cannot be separated. Today, we launch our fifth exhibit in grateful thanksgiving for the successes of our endeavors.”
Artistic highlights of gratitude and resilience
Among the standout works is Reymar Gacutan’s "The Victor," a sculpture crafted from upcycled staple wires, symbolizing the Filipino family’s resilience and interconnected strength. “The interlacing of the wires represents not just interconnectedness but also the strength forged through diversity,” Gacutan explained.
Equally moving is Reuben Laurente’s "Pasko Na," an acrylic painting celebrating Filipino faith and festivity. The artwork, inspired by a song, depicts vibrant parols set against the iconic Miagao Church. Laurente’s piece captures the joyous essence of Christmas in the Philippines.
Hoche Briones’ "Time of Changes" adds a fantastical dimension, drawing inspiration from imagined worlds and fantasy stories. His piece reflects upheaval, triumph, and change, resonating with the year’s collective highs and lows.
A community of creators
The exhibit also includes works by renowned artists such as Fernando Sena, Krishna Villanueva, and Jao Mapa, alongside Innotech resident talents and other notable contributors. The diversity of mediums and styles embodies the gallery’s mission to connect the arts with broader societal themes.
Looking ahead to 2025
Gallery curator Jay Ticar shared an exciting vision for the coming year, emphasizing collaborations between science and the arts. “Next year, The White Room Gallery will focus on projects that explore architectural, environmental, indigenous, and social themes, responding to pressing issues such as poverty and disaster,” Ticar announced.
"Spirit of Thanksgiving" runs until 17 January 2025 and is open for public viewing from Tuesday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For special viewings or inquiries, follow The White Room Gallery on social media or email si.whiteroomgallery@gmail.com.