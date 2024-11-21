The White Room Gallery showcases art and gratitude in "Spirit of Thanksgiving"

Reflecting on the gallery’s mission, Innotech Center Director Leonor Magtolis-Briones shared: “One and a half years ago, Innotech established The White Room Gallery as part of its advocacy that science, technology, and the humanities cannot be separated. Today, we launch our fifth exhibit in grateful thanksgiving for the successes of our endeavors.”

Artistic highlights of gratitude and resilience

Among the standout works is Reymar Gacutan’s "The Victor," a sculpture crafted from upcycled staple wires, symbolizing the Filipino family’s resilience and interconnected strength. “The interlacing of the wires represents not just interconnectedness but also the strength forged through diversity,” Gacutan explained.