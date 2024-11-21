The only jacket you’ll want this season

“The Olimpia Jacket is a classic and versatile piece that Max Mara created – peak lapel, double-breasted, 100-percent camel hair coat/jacket. It’s very versatile — you can dress it up, dress it down; you can wear jeans, T-shirt and sneakers with it. You can dress it up with a nice slip dress and chunky sweater, knee-high boots or heels,” stylist Sidney Yap told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Yap then proceeded to showcase, in seven looks, how the latest collection from Max Mara can be worn — essentially depicting a woman who knows her strengths and glories in her individuality.

A gray jacket with a herringbone pattern, made of wool, is worn with a black turtleneck sweater and black relaxed shorts for the city girl.

A black cashmere turtleneck is paired with a camel wool skirt with a knot detail — “quite literally with a twist,” Yap quipped, once again emphasizing the way the skirt can be dressed up or down.