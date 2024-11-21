The only jacket you’ll want this season

“The Olimpia Jacket is a classic and versatile piece that Max Mara created – peak lapel, double-breasted, 100-percent camel hair coat/jacket. It’s very versatile — you can dress it up, dress it down; you can wear jeans, T-shirt and sneakers with it. You can dress it up with a nice slip dress and chunky sweater, knee-high boots or heels,” stylist Sidney Yap told DAILY TRIBUNE.
Yap then proceeded to showcase, in seven looks, how the latest collection from Max Mara can be worn — essentially depicting a woman who knows her strengths and glories in her individuality.
A gray jacket with a herringbone pattern, made of wool, is worn with a black turtleneck sweater and black relaxed shorts for the city girl.
A black cashmere turtleneck is paired with a camel wool skirt with a knot detail — “quite literally with a twist,” Yap quipped, once again emphasizing the way the skirt can be dressed up or down.
The stylist noted how Max Mara (which is rooted in its founder Akila Maramotti’s name) stands out for its fabrics — rich and luxurious, lasting like a real classic should.
A crisp white shirt is paired with a cashmere pullover and slim, short wool skirt for “a little preppy” look. Worn with a long jacket, the monochromatic look delivers an impact.
An all-white ensemble shows immaculate class – a silk blouse and wool pants paired with a long jacket in camel hair.
An all-black outfit — a knotted, fitted jacket and loose pants — spells corporate with class.
The Olimpia Jacket is worn with a high-waist, wide-leg pair of pants, with a polka-dot sleeveless top in black and white — a look that is classic yet current.
“What I like about the Olimpia Jacket is its color — it really suits a lot of skin tones,” Yap said, referring to the Olimpia as a “transition coat between fall and winter.”
The Olimpia Jacket, worn over a short romper in the same shade, makes for a young an hip look.
“Max Mara is really known for its coats. When he founded the company, he infused menswear into ladies’ wear. So the first few coats he made were very menswear-derived,” Yap said.
The Olimpia Jacket “stands out for its broad shoulders and oversized yet straight silhouette. The name, alluding to Greek mythology, signifies a female hero, reinforcing the idea that every woman can be remarkable — no matter who they are, how they live, where they come from.
With all the many looks shown teasing our imagination, we can only surmise that the Olimpia Jacket can accompany any woman in her journey, a staunch ally, a style ally.