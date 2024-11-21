Sparkling joy

Going local

One of the reasons Kristine Dee Jewelry is a go-to for many women is her design aesthetic, which Dychiao describes as “fun and wearable, yet still refined and elegant.”

While it’s a dream to own certain pieces from big international brands, having a custom creation from a local designer or artisan is a unique and fulfilling experience as well. Not only can they breathe new life into jewelry that may no longer be sparking joy, but they can also collaborate on one-of-kind pieces.

Dychiao, who used to write a popular and well-regarded fashion blog, suggests looking for reputable jewelers and cultivating relationships. “As you get to know each other well, it becomes easier to work together to find or create your own perfect pieces,” she says.

She recalls an instance bringing Dee tiny beads of garnet and onyx that were just sitting in a jewelry box “gathering dust,” which the jeweler turned into two necklaces.

“Kristine brought out the beauty and power of those stones [...],” says Dychiao. “[She] would design it such that it becomes jewelry that I would really wear and enjoy. It feels like play!”

Passing it on

Beyond the thrill of creation, Dee points out that having a jeweler lets one rework vintage pieces, which is not only more economical, but also promotes fashion circularity.

“Vintage would mean at the time when gold was still cheap so the gold or the mountings or the designs were almost heavier or gold-heavy or metal-heavy,” says Dee, “compared to today wherein the design is calculated to use less of gold or the metal. Because gold is so, so, so expensive right now. It’s at its highest peak more than ever!”

Price isn’t the only reason for today’s lighter jewelry. Advances in techniques and technology have made jewelry easier to wear. “There is ease of use because the jewelry piece is more lightweight on the body and we can wear it more comfortably. We can wear it with less strain on the neck and ears. I think that’s very important, too,” Dee says. But beyond simply having something “new,” reworking vintage pieces allows them to be used, as they ought to be.

“We are being more economical, practical, mindful and resourceful,” says Dee, “[by] reusing and repurposing what we have and making do with what we have for our use and for the future generation’s use.”