SEC named among world’s best employers

International standard-setting organization, Investors in People (IiP), recognized the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Philippines as one of the world’s best employers.

The Overseas Employer of the Year Award was received by the SEC during a ceremony held in London, United Kingdom on 13 November.

SEC Commissioner Javey Paul Francisco represented the Commission and received the award in the ceremony held in London.

The recognition reflected the commitment of the SEC to the growth and well-being of employees through capacity-building programs, effective employee communication, and advancements in human resource management practices.

Other organizations nominated in the same category were Cyprus’ Costas Papaellinas Organization–Cyprus Pharmaceutical Organization Ltd., and the Philippines’ Rua Seguridad Corporation.

The IiP Awards recognize global enterprises and small businesses alike for their commitment to improving workplace wellbeing, promoting growth and nurturing an environment for employees to thrive.

It also recognizes best practices in specific categories such as best apprenticeship program, best culture, best use of technology, diversity and inclusion, and leadership and management, among others.

“We are honored to be named the Overseas Employer of the Year in the IiP Awards 2024, as this recognition serves as another testament to the steadfast commitment of the Commission in upholding the highest standards in ensuring the welfare of our employees,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said.

Upgrading capital mart

“Under our SuperVision 2028, our goal as a regulator is to transform the Philippine corporate sector and capital market into one of the best in Southeast Asia. However, we cannot achieve this without investing in our most valuable asset — our people — to make sure that they have the right skills and mindset, and a positive and nurturing environment where they can thrive and best provide our stakeholders with top-notch services.”

“Winning this award encourages us to strive for even greater heights and continue to invest in our people. As the only Philippine national government agency recognized in this year’s awards, we hope that other agencies will follow our lead in putting their people first,” he said.

In February 2024, the SEC secured accreditation from the London-based IiP after demonstrating high-standard practices in promoting employees’ welfare.

The Commission is the first in the government financial sector and the third national government agency to receive the IiP accreditation for people management.

Later in September, IiP Philippines conferred to the SEC the People Investor of the Year-Special Citation Award for fostering a supporting and rewarding work environment for its employees.

Alongside digitalization, the SEC recognizes its workforce as a key contributor to the transformation of its services, making the transactions with the Commission more efficient.

To improve the employees’ skills, the Commission ramped up its learning and development programs to 80 as of the first half of 2024 from only 19 programs in 2023. These opportunities cover various fields including design thinking, effective communications, market oversight, and digital forensics enforcement, among others.

Digitalization drive

The Commission’s digitalization efforts, shifting company registration and report filing online did not only benefit the corporate sector by reducing processing time from three weeks to just one day.

Streamlining the Commission’s processes also increased productivity and allowed employees more room to invest in their well-being. The Commission also adopted a flexible work arrangement, allowing employees to focus on their mental health.

Aside from the IiP Awards, the SEC has received several accolades for fostering a culture of excellence within the organization.

In October, the Commission attained Maturity Level III under the Civil Service Commission’s Program to Institutionalize Meritocracy and Excellence in Human Resource Management (PRIME-HRM) for its best practices in areas of recruitment, selection, learning and development, performance management, and rewards and recognition.

The SEC also received the Level 3 Philippine Quality Award from the Office of the President for its mastery of quality management and performance excellence.

The Commission is the first national government agency to receive the award, excluding government-owned and controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges.

In the next three years, in line with the SEC SuperVision 2028, the Commission is committed to continuously hiring the best and the brightest, as well as improving its HR management practices through digitalization, sustainability, communication, and learning development initiatives.

Receiving the Overseas Employer of the Year Award further inspires the SEC to strengthen its commitment to workplace well-being, as it strives to create an environment where its people can thrive and contribute to the agency’s mission of excellence.