PCSO aids Typhoon Kristine victims in Bicol with relief and long-term support

In the aftermath of Typhoon Kristine, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) stepped up to provide much-needed aid to thousands of residents across the Bicol region.



From 7 to 9 November 2024, the PCSO Board of Directors, led by Janet De Leon Mercado, Jennifer Liongson-Guevara, and former Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin, worked alongside PCSO staff and local officials to deliver immediate relief to those hardest hit by the storm.



The typhoon's devastation was particularly severe in the municipalities of Libmanan, Pamplona, Bula, Nabua, Buhi, San Jose, Tinambac, Lagonoy, and Magarao in Camarines Sur, as well as Tiwi and Rapu-Rapu in Albay. In these areas, the PCSO distributed food, water, and essential supplies to help residents cope with the immediate effects of the disaster.



Beyond emergency relief, the PCSO extended a more lasting form of support by offering 50 educational assistance grants to students in Libmanan and Pamplona. These grants aim to ensure that young learners can continue their education despite the challenges brought on by the typhoon.



This initiative underscores the PCSO’s commitment not only to providing immediate disaster relief but also to supporting long-term recovery and resilience in affected communities. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, the PCSO remains dedicated to helping Filipino citizens in their time of need.



Through its ongoing efforts, the PCSO continues to play a crucial role in rebuilding lives and restoring hope to the people of Bicol.

