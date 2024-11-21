NU, La Salle start SSL titular battle

Defending champion National University (NU) braces for an all-out war against archrival De La Salle University in an explosive opening salvo of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship best-of-three finals today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Action begins at 6:30 p.m. with the three-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs and unbeaten Lady Spikers racing to draw the crucial first blood in the rematch of the inaugural title showdown two years ago.

NU will come into the game extra motivated as it seeks to avenge its first-ever loss in the SSL after three seasons, which La Salle handed in four sets in their second-round encounter.

Bannered by the lethal trio of reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Alyssa Solomon, Bella Belen and Vange Alinsug, the Lady Bulldogs are raring for a payback and a chance to inch closer to extending their reign under new head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“The atmosphere and level of the game will be different inthe finals. But I think it will be an equal match. It will just depend on who wants it more,” Meneses said.

NU, which aims to complete a season sweep after ruling the National Invitationals, booted out erstwhile unbeaten Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-16, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22, in the knockout semifinal of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea, Grab Philippines and Summit Water.

The Lady Bulldogs are also banking on Alexa Mata, Erin Pangilinan, Arah Panique, Sheena Toring and setter Lams Lamina to get back at the Lady Spikers.

“We just have to limit our basic errors,” Meneses added.

On the other hand, La Salle had to sweat it out before taming University of Santo Tomas (UST) in five sets, 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13, in the other semis pairing to extend their winning run to eight.

Angel Canino, 2023 National Invitationals MVP Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and Jyne Soreno are expected to deliver their usual numbers to power the Lady Spikers in their return to the gold medal round.

“We always remind them that we’re facing a formidable opponent so they need to stick to our system. It’s important that we get to control the first ball, get good passes and just be patient,” La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo said ahead of their first SSL championship meeting with NU since the winner-take-all final back in 2022.

Game 2 of the finals and the one-game battle for bronze between UST and FEU will be played on Sunday.