No Filipino ops compromised amid US Task Force Ayungin presence—Año

The deployment of the United States (US) Task Force Ayungin in the country does not compromise any Filipino operations, according to National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, emphasizing that the American troopers only provide support to the operations of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in our territorial waters.



“Well, they're providing support to us, for example, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and maritime domain awareness. So, they are helping provide information about that. But on actual direct participation, it is purely Philippine operation,” Año said in a media interview on the sidelines of the 25th ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting in Mabalacat, Pampanga.



Earlier this week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III revealed the existence of Washington’s task force in Palawan province, which the US Embassy in the Philippines later confirmed.



The embassy said the presence of the US task force in Western Command is aimed at enhancing the existing “coordination and interoperability” between Manila and Washington by enabling American Forces to support the AFP operations, particularly in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).



In addition to the longstanding U.S.-Philippines alliance, the embassy said the task force is a commitment to both countries' shared efforts "to address regional challenges, foster stability, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region."



The task force is named after the Ayungin Shoal, a feature in WPS where the Philippine Navy’s commissioned BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) ran aground to serve as the country’s military outpost in the area.



U.S. Support



The AFP also pointed out that the US troops in Palawan provide technical assistance through the information-sharing group within the Command and Control Fusion Center located in the Western Command.



“This support enhances our capability in maritime domain awareness, a critical task that aids in planning and implementing programs and activities to protect our interests in the West Philippine Sea,” AFP said in a separate statement.

Amid the presence of US troopers, Año stressed that the AFP still leads the operations within its jurisdiction, including the missions being conducted in the disputed Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the WPS.



China claims Ayungin Shoal as part of its territorial waters. “Whatever activity is being conducted in the area, we can assure that it is purely and solely a Philippine forces operation,” Año said.



The NSA did not give additional details about the creation of the US task force, saying “that is internal to the side of the US,” he added.



He, however, highlighted the existing U.S.-Philippine cooperation under the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT).



“We have agreed actions taken for the whole year. So this is not centered just on the Ayungin Shoal,” he said.



Año added the Manila-Washington cooperation also covers all aspects of the collaboration discussed by the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB).



“Well, we have good discussions and sharing of information. And they're also offering some technical support. So it's purely on support operations,” Año remarked.



China-Phl Ties



On the other hand, Año said the Philippines maintains a diplomatic relationship with China despite the ongoing confrontation in the portions of WPS.

“We cooperate and we have a trade relationship with China,” he said.

Año pressed on that whatever conflict arises in the WPS does not describe the totality of the Manila-Beijing ties.

“We have the bilateral consultation mechanism. We try to manage and ease the tension. So, we have not stopped our diplomatic relationship with China. We continue to engage,” he added.