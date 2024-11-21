NLEX Candaba 3rd viaduct opens in December

Motorists traveling between Bulacan and Pampanga can expect improved mobility once the NLEX Candaba 3rd Viaduct opens next month.



Now 97 percent finished, the five-kilometer-long viaduct is set to open ahead of schedule, connecting Pulilan, Bulacan, and Apalit, Pampanga.



“Despite the numerous typhoons that challenged us during construction, we remain committed to delivering this project before the Christmas holiday rush,” NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista said on Wednesday.



The Candaba 3rd Viaduct, constructed as part of NLEX Corporation’s decongestion program, began in the third quarter of 2023.



Originally scheduled for completion in 22 months, the project was fast-tracked by NLEX and its construction partner, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Limited, and is now expected to be fully operational four months ahead of schedule.



The viaduct’s Pulilan section opened in August, followed by the Apalit section in October.

Once fully completed, the viaduct will enhance road safety and serviceability, easing traffic congestion and facilitating smoother travel for motorists and businesses.



As a critical link between Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Northern Luzon, the new bridge is poised to boost tourism, trade, and commerce across regions, addressing the growing traffic demand in the north.



The NLEX Candaba 3rd Viaduct is a flagship project of NLEX Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.