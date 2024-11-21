NCT Dream concert film to hit Phl cinemas

SM Cinemas has announced that NCT DREAM’s concert film, NCT DREAM Mystery Lab: DREAM()SCAPE in Cinemas, will premiere on the big screen in the Philippines!

Starting 11 December, the film will be shown across the country. It captures the K-pop group's electrifying performances from their sold-out three-night concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, held from 2 to 4 May. Fans, known as Dreamzens, will be able to relive the magic of the live show, featuring the group's signature energy, impeccable choreography, and powerful vocals.

Beyond the stage, the film also offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at NCT DREAM's dedication and passion as they prepare for their third world tour. Advance ticket sales will be announced soon.

NCT DREAM continues to shape the youth culture through their music and has solidified their place as one of the most successful K-pop acts in history. With over 20 million album sales, they have become the fourth Korean artist to achieve this feat, earning the title of SM Entertainment’s best-selling act.